OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) & First Financial Northwest (NYSE:FFNW) Head to Head Comparison

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 6.52% 6.55% 0.79% First Financial Northwest 15.80% 6.54% 0.77%

This table compares OFG Bancorp and First Financial Northwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 1.40 $53.84 million $1.62 7.67 First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.40 $10.37 million $1.03 8.52

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OFG Bancorp and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.44%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Risk and Volatility

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats First Financial Northwest on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also offers securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and trust, retirement planning, pension administration, and other financial services. In addition, the company is involved in the management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities; insurance agency business; and administration of retirement plans. Further, it is involved in various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments. The company operates through a network of 37 branches in Puerto Rico. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

