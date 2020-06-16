Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) & United Development Funding IV (NASDAQ:UDFI) Head-To-Head Survey

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 9.88% 1.78% 0.63% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Land pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gladstone Land and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and United Development Funding IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $40.69 million 8.19 $1.74 million $0.57 27.39 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Land has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats United Development Funding IV on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 86 farms, comprised of 73,900 acres in 10 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $620 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually; as well as permanent crops, such as almonds, blueberries, and pistachios, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 72 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04445 per month, or $0.5334 per year.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

