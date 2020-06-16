Head to Head Contrast: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) & Sturgis Bancorp (NYSE:STBI)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synovus Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.36 $563.78 million $3.90 5.71 Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.25 $4.93 million N/A N/A

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Synovus Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovus Financial 20.00% 11.20% 1.03% Sturgis Bancorp 20.86% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Synovus Financial and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovus Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synovus Financial presently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.40%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

