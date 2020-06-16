Financial Comparison: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrier Global and Lennox International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.02 $2.12 billion N/A N/A Lennox International $3.81 billion 2.20 $408.70 million $11.19 19.57

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Lennox International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Lennox International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carrier Global and Lennox International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 0 7 3 0 2.30 Lennox International 2 7 3 0 2.08

Carrier Global currently has a consensus price target of $19.29, indicating a potential downside of 12.22%. Lennox International has a consensus price target of $206.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.86%. Given Lennox International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Carrier Global.

Profitability

This table compares Carrier Global and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A Lennox International 9.42% -160.44% 18.09%

Summary

Lennox International beats Carrier Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories. The Commercial Heating and Cooling segment sells unitary heating and cooling equipment used in light commercial applications. The Refrigeration segment includes retails equipment for commercial refrigeration market including condensing unit, unit coolers, fluid, coolers, air cooled condensers, supermarket display cases, and systems. The company was founded by Dave Lennox in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

