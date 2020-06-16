Critical Review: YY (NASDAQ:YY) & CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK)

YY (NASDAQ:YY) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

YY has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.1% of YY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of YY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YY and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY 0 0 9 0 3.00 CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33

YY currently has a consensus price target of $85.59, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than YY.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YY and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY $3.67 billion 1.76 $494.88 million $3.89 20.54 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.49 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -11.98

YY has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares YY and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY 2.41% 5.40% 4.04% CooTek (Cayman) -19.09% -104.77% -45.27%

Summary

YY beats CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

