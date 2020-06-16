Critical Analysis: Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and BCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hometrust Bancshares $160.15 million 1.71 $27.15 million $1.46 11.00 BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.22 $21.03 million $1.20 7.60

Hometrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp. BCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hometrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hometrust Bancshares 15.91% 6.62% 0.77% BCB Bancorp 14.00% 8.61% 0.62%

Dividends

Hometrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Hometrust Bancshares pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hometrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hometrust Bancshares and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hometrust Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hometrust Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.69%. Given Hometrust Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hometrust Bancshares is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Summary

Hometrust Bancshares beats BCB Bancorp on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services, as well as ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 43 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

