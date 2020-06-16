Reviewing Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) & DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and DUFRY AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.48 billion 1.74 $382.55 million $1.65 6.75 DUFRY AG/ADR $8.91 billion 0.23 -$26.67 million N/A N/A

Eutelsat Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DUFRY AG/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DUFRY AG/ADR has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and DUFRY AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A DUFRY AG/ADR -0.39% 2.09% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eutelsat Communications and DUFRY AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 DUFRY AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eutelsat Communications currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.69%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than DUFRY AG/ADR.

Summary

Eutelsat Communications beats DUFRY AG/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It also provides broadband services that include consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat, HOTBIRD, KA-SAT, FRANSAT, Eutelsat Broadband, Tooway, IP Easy, and NewsSpotter brands. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit that provided capacity to international telecommunications operators and broadcasting companies for television and radio broadcasting services, as well as for business telecommunications services, multimedia applications, and messaging and positioning services. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

DUFRY AG/ADR Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its retail shops offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, confectionery, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other accessories, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. The company operates approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, and other touristic locations. Dufry AG was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

