Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICU Medical (ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/5/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/30/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/28/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/20/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – ICU Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $206.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ICU Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – ICU Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $251.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2020 – ICU Medical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.56. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,169 shares of company stock worth $9,310,440 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

