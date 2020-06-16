Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,700 Price Target at UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,700 ($123.46) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JET. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($124.73) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.91) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($146.37) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,847 ($125.33) to £101.55 ($129.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($122.18) price objective (up from GBX 8,800 ($112.00)) on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,367.22 ($119.22).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,222 ($91.92) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,419.04. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

