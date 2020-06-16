Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flushing Financial (FFIC)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/15/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/8/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

6/2/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/8/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/30/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2020 – Flushing Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – Flushing Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Sang Ki Han bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Flushing Financial by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

