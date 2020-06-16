Manhattan Associates (MANH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/5/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/29/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

5/29/2020 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/28/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Manhattan Associates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

4/22/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $51.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Manhattan Associates had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Manhattan Associates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

