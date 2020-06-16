Siemens (FRA:SIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($115.73) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.00 ($123.60).

SIE opened at €97.45 ($109.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €99.12. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($149.88).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

