PROS (PRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/9/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2020 – PROS had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – PROS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2020 – PROS is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – PROS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2020 – PROS is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – PROS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS' software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS' software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company's current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance "

5/12/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – PROS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – PROS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

5/6/2020 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – PROS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $280,819. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in PROS by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 665,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,772,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,142,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 250,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 567.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 216,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

