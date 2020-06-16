Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) vs. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Critical Contrast

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -119.51% -104.79% Obalon Therapeutics -721.61% -186.35% -98.02%

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Obalon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $3.28 million 2.31 -$23.68 million N/A N/A

Atossa Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obalon Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atossa Genetics and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Atossa Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 922.49%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Atossa Genetics.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Obalon Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

