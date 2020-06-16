Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thor Industries (THO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) recently:

6/10/2020 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $98.00.

6/4/2020 – Thor Industries had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $60.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

5/26/2020 – Thor Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

4/25/2020 – Thor Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

4/17/2020 – Thor Industries is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE THO opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.60. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $115.13.

Get Thor Industries Inc alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.