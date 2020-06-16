Critical Survey: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NYSE:LSXMK)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

PLDT has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PLDT and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.32 billion 1.56 $434.65 million $2.28 10.49 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $7.79 billion 0.94 $309.69 million $1.53 23.67

PLDT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 12.54% 22.06% 4.87% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PLDT and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.09%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than PLDT.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2018, it served 60,499,017 wireless subscribers. The Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. It also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,710,972 fixed line subscribers. The Others segment develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops mobile applications, digital platforms, and financial technology solutions; provides mobile payment, and solutions and systems integration services, as well as insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services. PLDT Inc. also serves 2,025,563 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

