Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €99.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €99.00 ($111.24) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.29 ($111.56).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €71.85 ($80.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €65.83 and its 200 day moving average is €75.61. Sixt has a 12 month low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a 12 month high of €100.00 ($112.36).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

