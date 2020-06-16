Comparing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) & CBA Florida (NASDAQ:CBAI)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Personalis alerts:

This table compares Personalis and CBA Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 6.03 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -8.93 CBA Florida N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

CBA Florida has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and CBA Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -40.60% -26.28% -17.28% CBA Florida N/A -2.83% -2.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Personalis and CBA Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 79.29%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Summary

CBA Florida beats Personalis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About CBA Florida

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided private cord blood and cord tissue stem cell services. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.