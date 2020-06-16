Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $662.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $241.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,785 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

