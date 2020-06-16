-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley raised Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $20,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger acquired 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

