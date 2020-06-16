-$0.40 EPS Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Polarityte reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on PTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

