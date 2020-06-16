Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.69. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

