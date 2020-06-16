aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Facebook Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53
Facebook Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.53
-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings This Quarter
-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings This Quarter
-$0.40 EPS Expected for Polarityte Inc This Quarter
-$0.40 EPS Expected for Polarityte Inc This Quarter
Microsoft Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds
Microsoft Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds
aTyr Pharma Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
aTyr Pharma Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Samsung Electronics Receives Media Impact Score of 2.57
Samsung Electronics Receives Media Impact Score of 2.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report