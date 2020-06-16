aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.43. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

