Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives Media Impact Score of 2.57

Press coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has been trending positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13,191.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,209.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,209.76. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

