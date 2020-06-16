Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.75

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a coverage optimism score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Apple’s score:

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.14. Apple has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.