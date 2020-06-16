Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LEE opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

