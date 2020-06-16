Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:LEE opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.