Regis (RGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Regis (NYSE:RGS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RGS opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.67. Regis has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

