Medipharm Labs (LAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Medipharm Labs to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.25 million.

Earnings History for Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB)

Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICU Medical
Just Eat Takeaway.com Given a GBX 9,700 Price Target at UBS Group
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flushing Financial
Manhattan Associates – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Siemens Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
PROS – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
