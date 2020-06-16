Medipharm Labs (LAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect Medipharm Labs to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.25 million.

