Urovant Sciences (UROV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UROV. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

