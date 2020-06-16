Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 18th.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.94 million during the quarter.

EMH opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.86.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

