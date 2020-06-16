Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) Insider Sebastian White Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) insider Sebastian White purchased 25,000 shares of Ingenta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,318.44).

Shares of LON ING opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Ingenta PLC has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

