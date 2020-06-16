Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) Insider Sebastian White Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) insider Sebastian White purchased 25,000 shares of Ingenta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,318.44).
Shares of LON ING opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Ingenta PLC has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94.
About Ingenta
