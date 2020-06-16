Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Acquires £146.16 in Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($186.03).
Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 13 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,206 ($15.35) per share, for a total transaction of £156.78 ($199.54).
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 11 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,302 ($16.57) per share, for a total transaction of £143.22 ($182.28).
Shares of GOG stock opened at GBX 1,015 ($12.92) on Tuesday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($4.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($29.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,165.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,611.47. The company has a market cap of $431.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
About Go-Ahead Group
The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.
