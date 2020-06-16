Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Acquires £146.16 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($186.03).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 13 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,206 ($15.35) per share, for a total transaction of £156.78 ($199.54).
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 11 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,302 ($16.57) per share, for a total transaction of £143.22 ($182.28).

Shares of GOG stock opened at GBX 1,015 ($12.92) on Tuesday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($4.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($29.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,165.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,611.47. The company has a market cap of $431.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.09)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 1,230 ($15.65) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,160 ($27.49) to GBX 1,710 ($21.76) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,740 ($22.15).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

