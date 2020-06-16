Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Patrick Maxwell Purchases 13,808 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Patrick Maxwell bought 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 734 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £101,350.72 ($128,994.17).

Patrick Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Patrick Maxwell bought 11,048 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £79,766.56 ($101,522.92).

SMT opened at GBX 731 ($9.30) on Tuesday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 449.50 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 755 ($9.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 706.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 606.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.88%.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

