Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Insider Buys £54,000 in Stock

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) insider Richard Burns acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($68,728.52).

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 334.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 194.36 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 427.84 ($5.45).

Get Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.61%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.