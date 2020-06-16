Piper Sandler Weighs in on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,355,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 14,100 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sullivan Marianne acquired 85,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $558,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,533.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 164,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,315. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

