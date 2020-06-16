Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Issued By KeyCorp

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Olin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

OLN opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Olin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Olin by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 112,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Olin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 135,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.