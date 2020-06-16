La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LZB opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LZB. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

