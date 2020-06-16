IHS Markit (INFO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect IHS Markit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INFO opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

