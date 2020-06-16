AeroVironment (AVAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.