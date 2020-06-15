Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118,125 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of PolyOne worth $29,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyOne alerts:

NYSE POL opened at $25.90 on Monday. PolyOne Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, SVP J Scott Horn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.