Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

