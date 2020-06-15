BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,226.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 342,876 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 126.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.