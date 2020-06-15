Korea Investment CORP Takes $1.38 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

