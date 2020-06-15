Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after buying an additional 67,025 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,026,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,592,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,618,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after purchasing an additional 175,402 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Gentex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 580,649 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

