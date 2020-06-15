Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after buying an additional 957,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after buying an additional 405,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 283,347 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

PKG opened at $98.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

