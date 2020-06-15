M&T Bank Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMTD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

