Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.34% of Brixmor Property Group worth $37,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,253,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 209,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

