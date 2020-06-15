Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,027 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

