Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $177.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $616.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

ERIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.