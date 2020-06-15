Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,620 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Edison International worth $33,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

